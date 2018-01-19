Cheerleading Coach Arrested On Sex Charges

An 18-year-old cheerleading coach has been arrested on charges of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, Alvaro Omar Nuñez, a cheer coach at Hatch Valley High School, was allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a student on Friday, Jan. 12. The two were reportedly in a vehicle that was approached by a Hatch Police officer who was patrolling Spring Canyon Road in Hatch.

According to court documents, the two first met when the victim was in middle school and Nuñez was a senior in high school.

Nuñez was arrested Thursday. He was transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

Information from Dona Ana County