City of Las Cruces Presents 2018 Movies in the Park

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department present the 2018 Movies in the Park Program. Movies in the Park will begin Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m., or at dusk with “Coco”.

The movies will all be presented at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave., on Saturdays, with the latest showing of family and kid friendly movies. Bring the family and enjoy an evening of fun. All movies are free!

Movies in the Park will run from May 19 through September 22:

May

19 Coco

June

2 Wonder Woman

16 Jumanji (2017)

30 Despicable Me 3

July

14 Justice League

28 The Lego Ninjago

August

11 Beauty & the Beast (2017)

25 Wonder

September

8 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2

22 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Schedule and location subject to change without notice.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.