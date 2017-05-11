CNM Gains Approval To Enroll International Students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Central New Mexico Community College has received federal approval to enroll international students on certain visas.

The Albuquerque-based schools recently announced that CNM's Global Education office is now accepting international student inquiries for the 2017 Fall term. The targeted students are on M and F visas.

Officials say international students seeking a bachelor's degree can take the first two years of many bachelor's degree programs at CNM before transferring to a New Mexico university.

International student applications are being accepted through June 1.