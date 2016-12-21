County Jetport Gets Certified Weather System

The Doña Ana County International Jetport is now equipped with a certified weather observation system, making it a possible landing option for flights that can't land at the El Paso or Las Cruces airports.

The county touts this development as a sign of growth and significance in the region.

The automatic weather observation system was commissioned by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday. It allows pilots to access temperature, dew point, wind speed and direction, visibility and other weather details.

Having the system means charter companies that require certified weather to land at an airport now can.

Jetport manager William Provance said in a news release that the county anticipates there will be more plane traffic going through the jetport.

