CPC Condemns Latest Attack by the Trump Administration on TPS Holders

Commentary: Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) released the following statement condemning the Trump Administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 263,000 Salvadorans living in the United States after previously revoking TPS for 59,000 Haitians, 1000 Sudanese, and 2,500 Nicaraguans.

“Over the last few months, President Trump has targeted more than 300,000 law-abiding Temporary Protected Status holders living in the United States, and countless children and families who will be subsequently separated. Today’s decision to end TPS for Salvadorans who have fled some of the most dangerous conditions in the world to find a better life goes against our core American values. This decision, similar to the September 18th decision to end TPS for Sudan, the November 6th decision to end TPS for Nicaragua and the November 20th decision to end TPS for Haiti, is yet another act by the Trump Administration to dehumanize and devalue immigrants and their contributions to our nation.”

“The Trump Administration’s decision must not go unchecked and we will fight to protect every TPS holder in need of our nation’s support. Our country has a long and successful history of opening the doors of opportunity for families in need, especially those fleeing natural disasters and humanitarian crises. We strongly urge all Americans to consider these values and join us in standing up for our immigrant friends and neighbors as they endure these attacks from the Trump Administration.”

“Congress should immediately adopt legislation that will permanently protect TPS holders and prevent family separation. From enacting his Muslim Ban to overturning DACA, President Trump continues to embrace the dwindling far-right by attempting to erase one of the best parts of our nation - diversity. Congress must step up to protect the most vulnerable and directly combat this President’s repressive actions.”

