DACA Works – Why Protections and Opportunities for Dreamers are Good for Texas and America

President Trump, who has said that Dreamers should “rest easy,” should stand up to the coordinated attempt to force his hand on DACA and keep protections for Dreamers in place. As the Wall Street Journaleditorialized recently, President Trump needs to stand up to such bullying and stand up for Dreamers.



As the Wall Street Journaleditorialized recently, President Trump needs to stand up to such bullying and stand up for Dreamers. The Texas congressional delegation, state lawmakers, and mayors should start standing up for Texas Dreamers by supporting the newly reintroduced and bipartisan Dream Act. Lawmakers also should insist that DACA be kept in place until a clean version of the Dream Act is signed into law.



should start standing up for Texas Dreamers by supporting the newly reintroduced and bipartisan Dream Act. Lawmakers also should insist that DACA be kept in place until a clean version of the Dream Act is signed into law. Texas is the lead plaintiff in the underlying lawsuit that AG Paxton now wants to use to end DACA. In 2014, Texas and other Republican-led states challenged the 2014 Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) policy, which never went into effect. The original DACA program, created in 2012, was originally not part of this earlier, DAPA-focused lawsuit. Now, Paxton is threatening to amend that lawsuit to include DACA.



Commentary: Austin, TX –includingEach DACA recipient has come forward, passed a background check and been granted permission to live and work legally in America. As a result, many have been able to fulfill their dreams of attending and completing college; most are working legally, paying taxes and providing for their families; and all are finding ways to contribute to the country they call home without fear of deportation.A coordinated assault on DACA, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, hardline state AGs in nine other states, and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is trying to force President Trump into ending the program. The Republican state officials are threatening that if the Trump Administration doesn’t end DACA by September 5th, they will sue to block the program before the notoriously anti-immigrant Judge Andrew Hanen of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. AG Paxton has a willing ally in embattled U.S. Attorney General Sessions, who has long opposed DACA and would only have to refuse to defend the program in court for it to come to an end.

Below, we offer details and reminders on why DACA works and benefits us all. For more information, and to connect to DACA recipients in Texas, contactpress@americasvoice.org

Additional Resources on DACA and Dream Act: