Daniels Fund gives $6.8 million in grants and scholarships in New Mexico in 2016

In 2016, the Daniels Fund provided $58.8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

New Mexico communities are benefiting from $4.6 million in grants to outstanding nonprofits throughout the state. The Daniels Fund’s New Mexico grantmaking strategy focuses primarily on education-related initiatives, maximizing impact by inviting grant requests from nonprofit organizations with a demonstrated ability to improve the education continuum, from cradle to career.

New Mexico organizations that received grant funding in 2016 include:

CHI St. Joseph’s Children (First Born), Communities in Schools of New Mexico, Excellent Schools New Mexico, New Mexico Center for School Leadership, Ngage New Mexico, Santa Fe Community Foundation (Birth to Career Collaboration), Teach for America New Mexico, United Way of Central New Mexico (Mission: Graduate), and United Way of Santa Fe County.

In 2016, the Daniels Fund provided $2.2 million in scholarships to students in New Mexico through two distinct programs — the Daniels Scholarship Program, which provides college scholarships to deserving high school seniors, and the Boundless Opportunity Scholarship (BOS) program, which provides funding to participating colleges to offer scholarships to non-traditional students.

The Daniels Fund also provides grant funding to the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

“We look forward to the impact these grants and scholarships will have across our four-state region,” said Linda Childears, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “New Mexico was very important Bill Daniels since he grew up in the state and attended New Mexico Military Institute. Because of his fondness for the state, he directed the Daniels Fund to support programs that have a positive impact on the lives of its citizens.”

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.