Democrats Call on New Mexicans to Urge Republicans to Vote No on Healthcare Repeal

Commentary: In the final hours before the U.S. Senate considers the Republican healthcare bill, the Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Richard Ellenberg released the following statement calling on New Mexicans to urge Republicans to vote no on final passage of the Republican healthcare bill:

"The Republicans' move to take healthcare away from hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans shows that the GOP is only concerned about their political agenda and not the health and well-being of Americans. If the Republican bill reaches final passage, costs will go up, quality care will be out reach for those will preexisting conditions, and thousands of jobs will be lost in our state.

"New Mexicans can still make a difference, we need everyone to make phone calls and urge Senate Republicans to stop this reckless repeal.

"We're proud of our Democratic Senators Udall and Heinrich for standing strong to protect healthcare for New Mexicans across the state. If only Governor Martinez, Lieutenant Governor John Sanchez and Representative Steve Pearce haven't done the same."

Those who would like to call a Senator can use this website with more inforamtion: https://makecalls.democrats.org/aca/