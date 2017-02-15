Democrats: Congressman Pearce Should Face His Constituents

Commentary: Albuquerque, N.M. – Ahead of Congressman Pearce's telephone town hall Wednesday evening, Democratic Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Debra Haaland issued the following statement:

"Congressman Pearce is failing in his duty to represent his constituents. New Mexicans deserve the opportunity to look Steve Pearce in the eye and ask him why he wants to take away their health insurance to give a tax break to the top one percent of Americans. His constituents deserve the opportunity to ask him if he supports the ICE raids breaking families apart. A telephone town hall where real questions from concerned constituents may be screened in advance does not provide that opportunity."

Congressman Pearce's telephone town hall comes on the heels of several town hall events across the country in which GOP legislators have faced hundreds of angry constituents upset at the threat of repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a viable replacement.

"It is no wonder the Congressman is scared to face his constituents," said Chairwoman Haaland. "People are rightfully concerned that the Republicans are threatening to leave so many without healthcare."

According to a report released by Fivethirtyeight, the uninsured rate in Congressman Pearce's district dropped by 9.2% from 2013 to 2015, with a total of 61,700 people gaining health insurance in that time frame.