Disney's 1991 "Beauty and the Beast" a magical experience.

An interview with Justin Lucero, Co-Director of Scaffolding Theatre Company, and Amanda Bradford, cast member of "Beauty and the Beast."

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Scaffolding Theatre Company Co-Director, Justin Lucero, and cast member of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”, Amanda Bradford, to talk to us about their adaption of this classic production. Lucero says “it is a story about story” and wanted to take a new approach to the play and enhance its theatrical magic in a different way. Co-directors, Megan McQueen and Justin Lucero founded Scaffolding Theatre Company in 2014. They wanted “a place where students and novices can have a chance to be exposed to the best performers and musicians our community has to offer.”

November of this year will be the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s animation adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast.” But you don’t have to wait until then to see the play. In Las Cruces, performances will be held at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. on Friday, January 13th at 7:30pm; Saturday, January 14th at 7:30pm; and Sunday, January 15th at 2:30pm. Following the performances at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, the show performs as part of NM Tech’s Performing Arts Series in Socorro, NM at the Macey Center on Saturday, January 28th at 7:30pm; and in El Paso’s Philanthropy Theatre on Saturday, February 11th at 7pm and Sunday, February 12th at 2:30pm.

For more information call 575-646-5952; or follow on Facebook at Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; or at Scaffolding Theatre Company; or on the web at scaffoldingtheatrecompany.com.