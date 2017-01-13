Dispute Between Las Cruces Neighbors Results in Gunfire

Las Cruces Police arrested a man suspected of pistol-whipping a neighbor and firing at least two rounds during a dispute Thursday evening.

Dewitt Powells, 59, of the 200 block of Avenida de Mesilla, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a subject with a gun on the 200 block of Avenida de Mesilla. Officers learned that Powells was armed with a handgun when he went to a neighbor’s home and began arguing with the 20-year-old man.

Detectives learned that during the argument, Powells used the handgun to strike the 20-year-old’s head. Powells is also suspected of firing at least two rounds during the confrontation. No injuries were reported because of the gunfire but the 20-year-old man was struck in the face with the gun.

Powells was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police