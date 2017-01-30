Documentary Film on Wildlife Killing Contests To Air On Las Cruces Channel 98

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Channel (Comcast 98) will premiere a new documentary, exposing wildlife killing contests, including coyote killing contests, which are legal in the State of New Mexico. Wildlife killing contests are conducted for prizes and entertainment; awards are given to those contestants who shoot the most, the largest or the smallest of the targeted species. The film, Unfair Game: Ending Wildlife Killing Contests, will be shown every Saturday and Sunday in February at 11:30 a.m., exclusively on (Comcast Ch. 98) the Las Cruces Channel TV Station.

The documentary, which includes interviews with scientists, public officials, ranchers, hunters, activists and indigenous peoples, presents an evidence-based argument for banning killing contests in New Mexico and elsewhere. Viewer discretion is advised, as the content may be disturbing to some viewers. Currently there are no regulations in New Mexico, or permits required, for the mass slaughtering of coyotes and other non-game animals that are unregulated by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

“Most people are shocked to learn that it is legal to kill coyotes and other unprotected wildlife as part of a tournament for prizes and recreational fun,” stated Camilla Fox, founder and executive director of Project Coyote. “Such contests are scientifically indefensible, ecologically destructive and ethically unjust.”

“Proponents of coyote killing contests often claim that the killing is necessary to control coyote populations to protect livestock and game species such as deer and elk. These claims are not supported by scientific studies, which show that, if left alone, coyote populations can regulate their own numbers at levels below populations that are hunted,” stated David Parsons a wildlife biologist and science advisor to Project Coyote.

The film is produced and distributed by Project Coyote, a nonprofit organization that promotes peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife. Project Coyote and its coalition partners are waging a statewide campaign in New Mexico to ban coyote killing contests. A bill advocating the ban will be introduced for consideration by the New Mexico state legislature during the current session.

The Las Cruces Channel will air the trailer for the film on the TV station’s website www.LasCrucesChannel.com and on their social media outlets, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube prior to the airing of the full documentary in February. This way, parents can view the trailer and determine if they consider the content suitable for their children.

Since 2009, The Las Cruces Channel airs locally produced programs and those that are of interest to the community. You can watch the TV Station on Comcast Channel 98 and programs can be seen at www.LasCrucesChannel.com. For more information visit the website or call (575) 650-3398.