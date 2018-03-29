Dry River Jazz: The Boundless Joseph Daley

Join Trevor Hodgkins and Derrick Lee in conversation with the incredible composer, low brass performer, and educator Joseph Daley. The wide range of topics include living tributes, the conversational aspects of performance, and even a few sins. Through it all, the only thing more impressive than Mr. Daley's rich and varied catalog is the passion that brought it all forth.

Featuring music from the Joseph Daley albums The Seven Deadly Sins, The Tuba Trio Chronicles, and Portraits: Wind, Love, Thunder.