Events Celebrate Three-Year Anniversary of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument

Throughout the month of May, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks are sponsoring a variety of free outdoor events to celebrate the anniversary of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument’s (Monument) designation on May 21, 2014. All of the events are family friendly and will focus on introducing or reacquainting the public to the Monument’s scenic beauty and its outstanding recreation and cultural resources.

Nestled in the Organ Mountains foothills, the Dripping Springs Natural Area will be the location for the events. The public is invited to attend any or all of the events and enjoy hiking, bird-watching and learning about the history and people of the area. In addition, the public will have an opportunity to help the BLM and Friends with trail maintenance and trash clean up. Located east of University Drive and Dripping Springs Road, the Dripping Spring Visitor Center (Visitor Center) has ample public parking and is within walking distance to all of the following Monument events. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Saturday, May 13 – International Migratory Bird Day

9:00 a.m. – A photography bird hike will be conducted on Dripping Springs Trail.

10:00 a.m. – A (bilingual) bird hike will be conducted on Dripping Springs Trail.

Bring your cameras and binoculars.

Friday, May 19 – La Cueva Hike and the Real Story of the Hermit

6:00 p.m. – A hike will be conducted La Cueva to showcase the dwelling of a famous monk.

7:30 p.m. – At the La Cueva Amphitheatre, Author David Thomas will make a special presentation on his book: Giovanni Maria de Agostini, Wonder of the Century: The Astonishing World Traveler Who Was a Hermit.

Saturday, May 20 – Monument Birthday Clean Up Event

8:00 – 10:00 a.m. - The Dripping Springs clean up and trail maintenance will encompass five miles of trails. All volunteers, young and old, are welcome.

Saturday, May 20 – Dripping Springs Twilight Hike

4:00 p.m. - From the Visitor Center, the hike will highlight the history of the people who lived in the Dripping Springs Natural Area. The hike will end at sundown – so bring your flashlights!

Sunday, May 21 – Artist in Residence Hike and Paint-Along

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. - Heidi Annalise, a Colorado painter and the Artist-in-Residence, will share her creative ideas for capturing the Monument’s vibrant essence through a hike and a paint-along. Space is limited and RSVPs can be made to info@organmtnfriends.org or 575-323-1423.

Participants for these events are asked to dress appropriately and to remember their outdoor essentials – water, snacks, hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. For more information, contact the BLM Las Cruces District Office at 575-525-4300, or the Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks at 575-323-1423.

About the Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks

Established in 2012, The Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks is a Las Cruces-based nonprofit that seeks to enrich our community and diverse culture through advocacy, conservation and restoration of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument as a premier example of America’s National Conservation Lands. (www.organmountainsdesertpeaks.org)