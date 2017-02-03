Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:

· Farmers and Crafts Market

o Wednesday, February 8, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm.

o Saturday, February 11, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm

o Wednesday, February 15, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm.

o Saturday, February 18, 8:30 am-1:00 pm

· Plaza De Las Cruces

o Food Truck Fiesta! – Wednesday, February 15, 3-10 pm

Las Cruces Museum System: Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum Free Admission!

Railroad Museum

o Mrs. Prickett's Story Time - Thursday, February 9, 11:00 am to 11:30 am

o Coloring Club for Adults - Friday, February 10, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

o Family Game Day - Saturday, February 11, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

o National Model Railroad Meeting – Saturday, February 11, 1:30 pm

o Brown Bag Lecture – “Anything Goes – Everything’s Connected” by Lynn Moseley: Tuesday, February 14, 12:00 pm

o Rail Readers Book Club - Wednesday, February 15, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

· Branigan Cultural Center

o History Notes – Dr. Elizabeth Zarur will give a talk titled, “Perfect Harmony on the Skies and on Earth: Native Southwest Architecture.” Thursday, February 9, 1:00 pm

o Culture Club – Self Portraits - Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 am

o Art Forms – Mesilla Valley Bones Trombone Performance:Saturday, February 11, 12:00 pm

o Culture Club – African Masks: Saturday, February 18, 10:00 am

o Art Forms – Sin Fronteras Poetry Reading: Saturday, February 18, 12:00 pm

o Culture Club – Japanese Flying Carp: Saturday, February 25, 10:00 am

o Dr. Peggy Swoveland will give a talk titled, “Finding Our Roots.” Saturday, February 25, 1:00 pm

o Dance: Benita’s Dance Art Performance – Saturday, February 25, 2:00 pm

· Museum of Art

o Open registration for session 2 Studio Art Classes until March 18th

o African American Read-In: Wednesday, February 8, 1:00 pm

o Reading Art Book Club – Black Art: A Cultural History by Richard J. Powell – Wednesday, February 8, 2:30 pm

o Artrageous – Poetry - Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 am

o Art Tales – Uncle Andy’s Cats by James Warhola and a Cat Craft Activity: Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 am

o Artrageous – Music: Saturday, February 18, 10:00 am

o Artrageous – Painting: Saturday, February 25, 10:00 am

· Museum of Nature & Science

o Planeteers – Stars: Thursday, February 9, 9:00 am

o Animal Encounters – Animal Symbiosis – Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 am

o Today in Space – Saturday, February 11 at 1:00 pm

o Dinosaur – Triceratops – Thursday, February 16 at 9:00 am

o Teen Science Café – Thursday, February 16 at 5:30 pm

o Tombaugh Day – Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 am

o Animal Encounters – Animal Camouflage: Saturday, February 18 at 10:30

o Space Workshop – Saturday, February 18 at 11:30

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010

o Library Special Hours (due to School Board Elections) – Tuesday, February 7th: 8 am – 7 pm

o Toddler Time* -Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10:00 am; story time for ages 1-3

o Read to me*-Tuesdays at 10:30 am; story time for ages 3-7

o Mother Goose Time* - Wednesdays at 11am; activities for infants & their adults

o Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4:00 pm; games for teens

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday the 14th 2:00 pm; The Basics

o Dona Ana County Genealogical Society: “Have Suitcase, Will Travel.” Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 pm

o Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5

o Library Lab**—Activities/Stories for ages 6-10

o Munson Book Club: A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman – Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am

o Design and Create: String Art – Wednesday, February 25 at 2:00 pm

o Play Scrabble! Promote Literacy! Sunday, February 12 at 1:30 pm. Suggested donation of $3.00

o Library will be closed on Monday, February 20th for the President’s Day Holiday.

* Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver

** Caregivers welcome

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.

o Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

o Out of Sterno; January 27 – February 12

· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o March 3 – March 19th-No Sex Please, We’re British

· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o February 7, 6:30: “Yochi” – Written & directed by NMSU professor & filmmaker Ilana Lapid. Free and open to the public

o February 11, 7:30pm: Chris Waggoner: “Play Me.” The Music of Neil Diamond

o The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso Centro Cultural Mexicano Paso del Norte & The City of Las Cruces Present: Una tarde de boleros by Los Tres Reyes – Sunday, February 12 at 5:00 pm

o Rhythm of the Dance National Tour Series #3 – Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 pm

o Alina Kiryayeva, professional concert pianist will perform on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm

o Roy Orbison Returns with Wiley Ray & the Big O Band –Friday, February 17 at 8:00 pm