Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:

· Farmers and Crafts Market

o Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8:30 am - 1 pm.

o Saturday, Feb. 25, 8:30 am - 1 pm

o Wednesday, March 1, 8:30 am - 1 pm.

o Saturday, March 4, 8:30 am-1 pm

· Plaza De Las Cruces

o Food Truck Fiesta! – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3-10 pm

Las Cruces Museum System: Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum Free Admission!

Railroad Museum

o Toddler Story Time – Saturday, March 4, 11:00 am

o Mrs. Prickett's Story Time - Thursday, March 9, 11 am to 11:30 am

o Coloring Club for Adults - Friday, Feb. 24, 10 am to noon

· Branigan Cultural Center

o Gallery Talk - “Finding our Roots,” by Dr. Peggy Swoveland;Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 pm

o Los Angeles Dance Company by Benita Bike’s DanceArt -Saturday, Feb. 25,

2 pm

o Culture Club: Japanese Flying Carp – Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am

o On Display: Issei and Beyond: The Nakayama Family’s Journey in the Mesilla Valley

o On Display: Hillsboro Faces: A Collection of Portraits

· Museum of Art

o Open registration for session 2 Studio Art Classes untilMarch 18

o Reading Art Book Club – Black Art: A Cultural History by Richard J. Powell – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2:30 pm

o Artrageous – Painting: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am

o On Display: Rettooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

· Museum of Nature & Science

o Nature Kids – Spiders: Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 am

o Animal Encounters – Fish: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 am

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010

o Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for the President’s Day Holiday.

o Toddler Time* -Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10 am; story time for ages 1-3

o Read to me*-Tuesdays at 10:30 am; story time for ages 3-7

o Mother Goose Time* - Wednesdays at 11 am; activities for infants & their adults

o Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4 pm; games for teens

o Introduction to Finding Grants – Feb. 21, 1 pm, Roadrunner Room

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 pm; File Management

o 4th Wednesday Happening: Financial Crisis – Feb. 22, 2 pm, Roadrunner Room

o 4th Sunday Movie: Jimmy’s Hall – Feb. 26, 2 pm, Roadrunner Room

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 pm; Windows 10

o Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5

o Library Lab**—Activities/Stories for ages 6-10

o Design and Create: String Art – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2 pm

* Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver

** Caregivers welcome

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.

o Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

o “A Reimagining of Pandora’s Box.” Feb. 25, 8 pm & Feb. 26 at 2:30 pm.

· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o March 3 – March 19-No Sex Please, We’re British

· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o African Guitar Summit – Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

o Black Market Trust Gypsy Jazz - February 24, 7:30 pm

o Gala Party and Film Premiere: Awakening in Taos – The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story – Feb. 25, 6 pm, & Feb. 26, 11 am & 6:30 pm