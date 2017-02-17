KRWG

Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

By city of las cruces 19 minutes ago

Main St. Downtown:

·         Farmers and Crafts Market

o   Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8:30 am - 1 pm.

o   Saturday, Feb. 25, 8:30 am - 1 pm

o   Wednesday, March 1, 8:30 am - 1 pm.

o   Saturday, March 4, 8:30 am-1 pm

·         Plaza De Las Cruces

o   Food Truck Fiesta! – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3-10 pm

Las Cruces Museum System: Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum Free Admission!

  • Railroad Museum

o   Toddler Story Time – Saturday, March 4, 11:00 am

o   Mrs. Prickett's Story Time - Thursday, March 9, 11 am to 11:30 am

o   Coloring Club for Adults - Friday, Feb. 24, 10 am to noon

·         Branigan Cultural Center

o   Gallery Talk - “Finding our Roots,” by Dr. Peggy Swoveland;Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 pm

o   Los Angeles Dance Company by Benita Bike’s DanceArt -Saturday, Feb. 25,

2 pm

o   Culture Club: Japanese Flying Carp – Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am

o   On Display: Issei and Beyond: The Nakayama Family’s Journey in the Mesilla Valley

o   On Display: Hillsboro Faces: A Collection of Portraits

·         Museum of Art

o   Open registration for session 2 Studio Art Classes untilMarch 18

o   Reading Art Book Club – Black Art: A Cultural History by Richard J. Powell – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2:30 pm

o   Artrageous – Painting: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am

o   On Display: Rettooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

·         Museum of Nature & Science

o   Nature Kids – Spiders: Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 am

o   Animal Encounters – Fish: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 am

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org575-528-4005575-528-4010

o   Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for the President’s Day Holiday.

o   Toddler Time* -Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10 am; story time for ages 1-3

o   Read to me*-Tuesdays at 10:30 am; story time for ages 3-7

o   Mother Goose Time* - Wednesdays at 11 am; activities for infants & their adults

o   Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4 pm; games for teens

o   Introduction to Finding Grants – Feb. 21, 1 pm, Roadrunner Room

o   Intro to Computers: —Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 pm; File Management

o   4th Wednesday Happening: Financial Crisis – Feb. 22, 2 pm, Roadrunner Room

o   4th Sunday Movie: Jimmy’s Hall – Feb. 26, 2 pm, Roadrunner Room

o   Intro to Computers: —Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 pm; Windows 10

o   Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5

o   Library Lab**—Activities/Stories for ages 6-10

o   Design and Create: String Art – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2 pm

*    Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver

** Caregivers welcome

Live Theater:

·         Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o   Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.

o   Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

o   “A Reimagining of Pandora’s Box.” Feb. 25,  8 pm & Feb. 26 at 2:30 pm.

·         Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o   March 3 – March 19-No Sex Please, We’re British

·         Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o   African Guitar Summit – Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

o   Black Market Trust Gypsy Jazz - February 24, 7:30 pm

o   Gala Party and Film Premiere: Awakening in Taos – The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story – Feb. 25, 6 pm, & Feb. 26, 11 am & 6:30 pm

 