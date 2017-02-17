Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:
· Farmers and Crafts Market
o Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8:30 am - 1 pm.
o Saturday, Feb. 25, 8:30 am - 1 pm
o Wednesday, March 1, 8:30 am - 1 pm.
o Saturday, March 4, 8:30 am-1 pm
· Plaza De Las Cruces
o Food Truck Fiesta! – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 3-10 pm
Las Cruces Museum System: Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum Free Admission!
- Railroad Museum
o Toddler Story Time – Saturday, March 4, 11:00 am
o Mrs. Prickett's Story Time - Thursday, March 9, 11 am to 11:30 am
o Coloring Club for Adults - Friday, Feb. 24, 10 am to noon
· Branigan Cultural Center
o Gallery Talk - “Finding our Roots,” by Dr. Peggy Swoveland;Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 pm
o Los Angeles Dance Company by Benita Bike’s DanceArt -Saturday, Feb. 25,
2 pm
o Culture Club: Japanese Flying Carp – Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am
o On Display: Issei and Beyond: The Nakayama Family’s Journey in the Mesilla Valley
o On Display: Hillsboro Faces: A Collection of Portraits
· Museum of Art
o Open registration for session 2 Studio Art Classes untilMarch 18
o Reading Art Book Club – Black Art: A Cultural History by Richard J. Powell – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2:30 pm
o Artrageous – Painting: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am
o On Display: Rettooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection
· Museum of Nature & Science
o Nature Kids – Spiders: Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 am
o Animal Encounters – Fish: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 am
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010
o Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for the President’s Day Holiday.
o Toddler Time* -Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10 am; story time for ages 1-3
o Read to me*-Tuesdays at 10:30 am; story time for ages 3-7
o Mother Goose Time* - Wednesdays at 11 am; activities for infants & their adults
o Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4 pm; games for teens
o Introduction to Finding Grants – Feb. 21, 1 pm, Roadrunner Room
o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 pm; File Management
o 4th Wednesday Happening: Financial Crisis – Feb. 22, 2 pm, Roadrunner Room
o 4th Sunday Movie: Jimmy’s Hall – Feb. 26, 2 pm, Roadrunner Room
o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 pm; Windows 10
o Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5
o Library Lab**—Activities/Stories for ages 6-10
o Design and Create: String Art – Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2 pm
* Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver
** Caregivers welcome
Live Theater:
· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org
o Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.
o Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information
o “A Reimagining of Pandora’s Box.” Feb. 25, 8 pm & Feb. 26 at 2:30 pm.
· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org
o March 3 – March 19-No Sex Please, We’re British
· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com
o African Guitar Summit – Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
o Black Market Trust Gypsy Jazz - February 24, 7:30 pm
o Gala Party and Film Premiere: Awakening in Taos – The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story – Feb. 25, 6 pm, & Feb. 26, 11 am & 6:30 pm