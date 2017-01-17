Ex-New Mexico Postal Workers Sentenced For Destroying Mail

Two former U.S. Postal Service employees in New Mexico have been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to destruction of mail.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Christopher Vigil, of Albuquerque, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine.

They say 33-year-old Alonzo Gallegos, of Pena Blanca, was sentenced to six months' probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine.

Prosecutors say Vigil admitted to intentionally opening mail not directed to him last Aug. 15 in Bernalillo County and using his position as an employee of a postal unit to steal a gift card.

They say Gallegos admitted to delaying or destroying mail and newspapers in Santa Fe County between last Sept. 24-27.

