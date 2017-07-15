Federal authorities looking for Deming bank robber

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities and police in one southern New Mexico community are searching for a man who robbed a Deming bank.

The FBI says the man, wearing a boonie hat and a camouflage jacket, walked into the First Savings Bank on Thursday morning. Armed with a shotgun, he demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect drove away in a white SUV. He was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a slim build.

The Deming Headlight reports (http://bit.ly/2tc3Ttb) that police blocked off roads around the bank and conducted a door-to-door search following the heist while other investigators collected evidence at the scene.