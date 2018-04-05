Finding Voice Through Verse: A KRWG Community Conversation

KRWG and Branigan Cultural Center are excited to invite YOU to our Spring Community Conversation!

We'll use audio and video from public broadcasting shows about how individuals use poetry and storytelling to give resonance to their personal experiences. Add your voice to the conversation! This event will be held at the Branigan Cultural Center and moderated by KRWG’s multimedia journalist, Michael Hernandez.

Topic: "Finding Voice Through Verse”

Date: Thursday, April 26

Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Location: Branigan Cultural Center at 501 N Main St., Las Cruces

To participate, please RSVP at dlfrank@nmsu.edu. Audience size is limited, so please reserve your spot quickly. Please use email for any questions.