Former Chase Bank El Paso President Plays New Role in Community Banking

Western Heritage Bank has announced that Robert A. “Bob” Snow has been named Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as Executive Vice President of New Mexico First Financial, Inc., the holding company of Western Heritage Bank. Here is the information provided by Western Heritage Bank:

Mr. Snow retired from Chase Bank in 2017 after more than three decades of leadership in El Paso.

Bob started his career in banking with Broadway National Bank in San Antonio, the largest community bank in the region. Mr. Snow moved home to El Paso in 1985 to work for Chase Bank, formerly Texas Commerce Bank, where he managed retail and international divisions, was responsible for the commercial and for all cross border maquila business for Chase Bank in Arizona and Texas. He served as President of Chase Bank in El Paso from 1995 to 2017.

Mr. Snow serves or has served as a member of or as board chair of the following organizations: El Paso Child Crisis Center, Hospice of El Paso (Annual Luncheon), Project Arriba, Accion El Paso, Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce Foundation, UTEP Development Board, El Paso Community College Foundation, YMCA (Capital Campaign), United Way of El Paso County (Capital Campaign), and the International Folk Art Alliance (Santa Fe).

“Bob has been a part of the banking backbone in our region for over thirty years,” said Jim Volk, CEO and Chairman. “Our hiring him furthers the commitment we have to serving the Borderplex region. Bob’s leadership experience and dedication to community make him an asset to our growing business.”

About Western Heritage Bank

Since 2001, Western Heritage Bank, a community based institution, has been an active participant in the vibrant and diverse economy of Southern New Mexico. It has helped build businesses ranging from the agriculture industry to manufacturing operations. The bank provides modern banking conveniences with traditional, personalized service in the areas of online banking, personal banking, business banking and loans. Western Heritage Bank is a New Mexico state bank and is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Mexico First Financial, Inc. Western Heritage Bank operates locations in El Paso, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Deming, New Mexico. For more information please visit www.westernheritagebank.com

About New Mexico First Financial, Inc.

Established in 2000, New Mexico First Financial, Inc. is a locally owned and operated holding company that provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the Las Cruces and Deming, New Mexico areas. The company is driven to help communities succeed through full service banking at Western Heritage Bank.