Fresh Air Weekend: Eels Founder Mark Oliver Everett; 'Legion' Star Dan Stevens

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Eels' Four-Year Break Led To Songs About Falling Apart, Bouncing Back And Being A Dad: During a recent hiatus from music, Eels founder Mark Oliver Everett got married, got divorced and, at the age of 54, had a son. His latest album, The Deconstruction, is a reflection of it all.

50 Years Later, '2001: A Space Odyssey' Is Still A Cinematic Landmark: Stanley Kubrick's science-fiction epic — which opened to mixed reviews in 1968 — unknowingly foreshadowed the future of effects-driven blockbusters.

Post 'Downton Abbey,' Dan Stevens Embraces His Role As A Mutant On 'Legion': Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley on Downton Abbey, now plays a young man who's grown up thinking he has schizophrenia on Legion, an FX drama that's a spin-off of the Marvel Comics X-Men series.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Eels' Four-Year Break Led To Songs About Falling Apart, Bouncing Back And Being A Dad

50 Years Later, '2001: A Space Odyssey' Is Still A Cinematic Landmark

Post 'Downton Abbey,' Dan Stevens Embraces His Role As A Mutant On 'Legion'

