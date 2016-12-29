Governor Announces Effort To Go After DWI Offenders With Warrants

New Mexico State Police will be going after suspected drunken drivers who fail to show up for court as part of a special operation that will be conducted every three months in 2017.

Gov. Susana Martinez announced the initiative Wednesday, saying the operation is meant to send the message that people can't avoid justice.

Many of those that will be targeted include repeat offenders.

The roundups will be a coordinated effort between law enforcement and courts across the state that identify DWI offenders who have an outstanding bench warrant.

A similar three-day operation earlier this year netted 33 arrests.

