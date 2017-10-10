Group Behind Las Cruces Minimum Wage Hike Announces New Board

Commentary: Las Cruces, NM -- NM Comunidades en Acción y de Fé (CAFé) today doubled down on their commitment to organizing in southern New Mexico. The group named four new members to the Board of Directors expanding the board to meet the needs of the local community.

Cristan Biad Ismond, Maria Triny Rivera, Renée Beltran, and Brenda Martinez were all nominated and voted on by CAFé community leaders to join the CAFé Board of Directors. The Board is directly representative of the communities CAFé is organizing, and brings a wide range of expertise in social and immigrant justice advocacy. The Board will be supported by an advisory council of local community leaders.

The well-known, multi-faith organization recently said goodbye to founder and former Executive Director Sarah Silva, who accepted a new position with the PICO National Network. In the wake of her departure, the organization continues to look for opportunities to meet the needs of New Mexico’s immigrant community.

CAFé continues to focus on immigrant justice, which includes organizing to defeat the Trump Administration’s efforts to detain and deport millions of undocumented immigrants. They are working to prevent the militarization of the border, advocate for a clean Dream Act, building a community-led Rapid Response Network to support families during and in the aftermath of immigration raids. CAFé will continue to stand with Jorge Taborda and his family through his deportation defense case.