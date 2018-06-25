Group: 'No Magic Bullet To Family Reunification'

An official of a West Texas organization that's receiving around 30 immigrant parents who were separated from their children after entering the country illegally says "there's no magic bullet" to reuniting the families.

The released parents were arriving Sunday to El Paso's Annunciation House.

Legal coordinator Taylor Levy says she doesn't know where their children, including toddlers, are and the parents haven't been able to speak with them.

Levy says the group is working to locate the children and figure out if any are still in the El Paso area, but many may be elsewhere.

She said immigrants have only been provided a toll-free number for information but that callers "wait and wait and wait" for maybe 90 minutes. If they're fortunate to get an operator to eventually take information they're told the wait time is four or five days.