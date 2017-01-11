Healthy habits help prevent birth defects

Every 4½ minutes, a baby is born with a birth defect in the United States.

That statistic, provided by the National Birth Defects Prevention Network (NBDPN), is very telling about how common birth defects still are, even in 2017. The number is so large, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that equals about one child in every school classroom in the country might be affected.

Birth defects are common, costly, and critical. They come in many forms – and not all of them preventable. Here in New Mexico, the Department of Health (NMDOH) tracks the rate of 12 major birth defects. They include limb and heart deformities, cleft palates, Spina Bifida and more.

January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month. The theme for 2017 is “Prevent to Protect: Prevent Infections for Baby’s Protection”

As part of National Birth Defects Prevention Month - 2017, NMDOH encourages the general public, as well as healthcare professionals, educators, and social service professionals to support this effort to raise awareness. As I said, not all birth defects can be prevented, but women can increase their chances of having a healthy baby by preventing infections before and during pregnancy.

This year we are encouraging all women to Prevent to Protect by taking the following steps:

· Properly prepare food.

· Talk to your healthcare provider.

· Protect yourself from animals and insects known to carry diseases such as Zika virus.

· Maintain good hygiene.

By following these Prevent to Protect guidelines, women can reduce the risk of having a child with a birth defect and also reduce their risk of pregnancy complications such as early pregnancy loss, prematurity and stillbirths.

In addition, women can increase their chances of having a healthy baby by managing their health and adopting healthy habits before becoming pregnant. NMDOH and the CDC recommend:

Avoid alcohol at any time during pregnancy. Alcohol in a woman’s bloodstream passes to the developing baby through the umbilical cord. There is no known safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy or while trying to get pregnant. All types of alcohol are equally harmful, including wine and beer.

Avoid smoking. The dangers of smoking during pregnancy include preterm birth, cleft lip or cleft palate and infant death. Even being around tobacco smoke puts a woman and her pregnancy at risk for problems. Quitting smoking before getting pregnant is best.

Get vaccinated. Most vaccinations are safe during pregnancy and some vaccinations, such as the flu vaccine and the Tdap vaccine (adult tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis vaccine), are specifically recommended during pregnancy. Some vaccines protect women against infections that can cause birth defects.

Work to maintain a healthy weight. Obesity also increases a pregnant woman's risk of several serious birth defects. Even if a woman is not actively planning a pregnancy, getting healthy can help boost her health and her mood. If a woman is overweight or obese, she should talk with her doctor about ways to reach a healthy weight before she gets pregnant.

For more information about visit the New Mexico Department of Health’s page on birth defects at https://nmtracking.org/health/reproductive/BirthDefects.html.