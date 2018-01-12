Heinrich Honors Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 12, 2018) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Monday, January 15. Senator Heinrich will join the community in honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Grant Chapel AME Church Commemorative Breakfast in Albuquerque and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Luncheon in Rio Rancho.

“Nearly 50 years since his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s enduring lessons are more important than ever. The turbulent times we are living in today and the challenges we face as a nation are in many ways reminiscent of those Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement faced. Modern day extremists have made their presence felt not only in the racist violence in Charlottesville and in online forums, but also in White House memorandums and actions that seek to divide us and attack the most vulnerable among us.

“But while we cannot ignore the hatred and bigotry that echo from Dr. King’s era and are still clearly present today, I believe we must also remember Dr. King’s message of hope and using love to drive out hate and light to drive out darkness. I was proud to march with my wife, Julie, and our two young boys in the Women’s March on Washington around this time last year—the same place where Dr. King led the original March on Washington. And I was inspired by all of the sister marches in our state where New Mexicans filled Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, the Plaza in Santa Fe, and the downtown Plaza in Las Cruces.

“I have continued to see that energy in the many New Mexicans—young and old—who have written and called my office for the first time, volunteered in their communities, told their stories, and who are standing up for Dreamers, our LGBTQ community, victims of sexual harassment and assault, criminal justice reform, affordable health care, education, and our fundamental American rights and values.

“Let’s all continue working together with urgency in the unfinished struggle to realize Dr. King’s dream that our nation will one day live up to its greatest ideals.”