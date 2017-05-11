Heinrich Questions Acting FBI Director McCabe About Comey Firing

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) questioned top intelligence officials during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence open hearing on Worldwide Threats. The committee received testimony from Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Michael Pompeo, Director of the National Security Agency Admiral Michael Rogers, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lieutenant Vincent Stewart, and Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Robert Cardillo.

During the hearing, Senator Heinrich questioned Acting FBI Director McCabe on whether former FBI Director James Comey had lost the confidence of the rank-and-file agents at the FBI. Director McCabe, contradicting reports from the White House, stated that Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.