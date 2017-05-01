Heinrich: Today And Every Day, I Stand With Our Immigrant Communities

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement in honor of May Day:

“Hispanic, Latino, and immigrant communities have long helped write the economic, social, and cultural story of New Mexico and the nation. I know the promise that America represents for families. I know how hard immigrants work, how much they believe in this country, how much they're willing to give back, and how different my own life would be if America had turned my father away when he immigrated here as a young boy.

“Last month, I traveled to the border region in New Mexico and met with community advocates, faith leaders, Dreamers, and students. I heard firsthand how the Trump Administration’s fear-based immigration policies are tearing families apart and are out of touch with the realities of our border communities.

“I remain strongly opposed to funding a border wall that is not only an incredible waste of taxpayers’ money, but is not what families and communities in New Mexico want or need. We need to do more to hold this Administration accountable and force them to prioritize violent criminals and not waste precious resources intrusively punishing families or upending our communities.

“Instead of focusing on divisive rhetoric and policies that stir fear in our communities, President Trump and Republicans in Congress should take real steps to fix our nation’s broken immigration system.

“Today, and every day, I stand with the immigrant community in New Mexico and across the nation to protect immigrant rights and send a strong message that we will not stand by as immigrants in our country are attacked and demonized.”