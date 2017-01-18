Help Protect Babies From Whooping Cough

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports a rise in the number of infants in our state being diagnosed with whooping cough.

Just last month alone, four infants under six-months-old from four New Mexico counties tested positive, and that’s a big concern. Whooping cough, which is also called pertussis, is very contagious and it’s most serious for babies. They have the greatest risk for severe complications, hospitalization and even death. About half of babies younger than one-year of age who get the disease are hospitalized.

Symptoms of whooping cough includes coughing fits followed by a loud “whooping” sound. The coughing may be severe enough, in fact, that they may cause vomiting. For some, whooping cough comes with little to no coughing, but they can have other symptoms such as apnea, where there is a pause in the child’s breathing pattern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with whooping cough usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the bacteria that cause the disease. Many babies who get it are infected by parents, siblings, or other caregivers who might not even know they have the disease.

Because the disease can make babies so sick, and they can catch it from anyone around them, they need protection. To help reduce the spread of whooping cough the New Mexico Department of Health recommends:

· All pregnant women should receive a Tdap booster during, ideally between the 27th and 36th weeks of pregnancy, with each pregnancy.

· All infants and children should receive the primary series of pertussis vaccine, called DTaP, at 2, 4, 6 and 12-18 months of age

· All children should receive a booster dose, called DtaP, prior to school entry at 4 to 6 years of age

· Children between 7 and 10 years of age who are behind on pertussis vaccine should get a Tdap

· Children should receive a booster dose of Tdap at entry to middle school if they haven’t received one previously

· All teens or adults should receive a Tdap booster if one was not given at entry to middle school

· Anyone caring for or spending time with an infant should receive a Tdap booster if they have not received one in the past, including people 65 and older

· All healthcare personnel should receive a Tdap booster, as soon as feasible, if they have not received or are unsure if they have previously received a dose of Tdap

New Mexicans can contact their health care provider or pharmacy to get vaccinated. Public health offices offer the vaccine to those without insurance. You can find more information about whooping cough (pertussis) at: https://nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/pep/ and https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/pregnant/

