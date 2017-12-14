Hit-and-Run Crash Critically Injures Woman In Las Cruces

Las Cruces police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 42-year-old woman on Thursday.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, Dec. 14, police were dispatched to the crash that occurred at the corner of Santa Fe Street and Organ Avenue. The victim, a 42-year-old woman, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center in critical condition. She has since been airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso.

Witnesses told police that a black Honda Ridgeline fled the scene heading south on Sante Fe. The vehicle likely has damage to its front-end.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle or its whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at(575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police