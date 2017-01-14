Houston university vandalized with graffiti mentioning Trump

Authorities are investigating two cases of vandalism on a Houston university campus in which someone spray painted graffiti mentioning President-elect Donald Trump.

Officials at Rice University say the words "Trump 16" and "Aloha" were spray painted on a piece of the Berlin Wall that had been given to the school in 2000 and is displayed outside of the school's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Someone also vandalized an art installation with the words "Trump Baby!" and "#DeportSpanos," which might be a reference to Dean Spanos, owner of NFL's Chargers, which are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Rice officials say the piece of the Berlin Wall will be covered until an art conservator can remove the graffiti.

Officials say the wall had previously been treated with an anti-graffiti spray.

