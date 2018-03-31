I-10 Closure Update

Sunland Park flyover ramp remains closed until April 30.

Following the flyover’s opening, crews will alter the Sunland Park interchange again.

Plus, drivers on North Mesa Street will soon experience increased traffic disruption.

SUNLAND PARK

Continuous

March 19 through April 30

The Sunland Park Drive flyover entrance ramp to I-10 Eastbound remains inaccessible. The flyover will stay closed until April 30.

Detour: To enter I-10 Eastbound, follow the detour signs to the Paisano Drive entrance ramp.

Crews are working to open the all-new Sunland Park flyover ramp. [Map 1]

Continuous

Starting April 30 and until further notice

The Sunland Park Drive overpass that allows traffic to get across I-10 will be closed for at least five months.

Detour: Traffic will be detoured onto the newly constructed turnaround bridge located alongside the closed overpass.

Crews will be demolishing and reconstructing the closed overpass. [Traffic Alert Map]

Refer to the traffic alert flyer included with this news release for more detail and illustrations.

NORTH MESA

Daytime

Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays only

North Mesa Street (SH 20) will have a right lane closed in both directions between Osborne Drive and North Desert Boulevard.

Attention: In the next three weeks, crews plan to increase their presence along North Mesa Street (SH 20) between Osborne Drive and Remcon Circle. The pavement in that section of North Mesa Street (SH 20) needs to be replaced, per GO 10’s design plans. The work will mean motorists can expect increased lane closures, periodic shifts in lane patterns, detours, and increased traffic congestion for the next nine months. GO 10 asks for your patience as crews work to be finished by December 2018.

NORTH DESERT

Daytime

Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

North Desert Boulevard will have a left lane closed between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Thorn Avenue. One lane will always remain open. Access to the I-10 Westbound entrance ramp will be open.

Crews are working to widen the North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 Westbound. [No Map]

SUNLAND PARK

Overnight

Monday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

Entry to I-10 Eastbound will not be permitted from Sunland Park Drive nor from Paisano Drive.

Crockett Street access to the Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I-10 Eastbound will be closed.

Detour: Motorists should use an alternate entrance ramp or follow the detour signs to the Executive Center Boulevard entrance ramp.

Crews are preparing the new Sunland Park flyover ramp for an April 30th opening. [Map 2]

I-10 EAST @ NORTH MESA

Overnight

Sunday, April 15

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 Eastbound will close completely between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Resler Drive.

Detour: Motorist will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and follow the detour signs to re-enter I-10 Eastbound using the Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp.

Crews will implement a change that places I-10 Eastbound traffic onto the paralleling eastbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes. By 6 am on Monday, April 16, motorists will be traveling on the CD lanes for approximately a half mile between the North Mesa Street overpass and Resler Drive. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in this half-mile section. The traffic switch will be in place for several months while crews work on the main lanes of I-10 Eastbound. [No Map]

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures are still developing, meaning details may change.

Overnight

Monday, April 9 through Thursday, April 12

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I-10 Westbound will close completely at the Executive Center Boulevard exit ramp (Exit 16).

Detour: Motorists will exit at Executive Center Boulevard and follow the detour signs to re-enter I-10 Westbound from the Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp.

Overnight

Monday, April 9 through Thursday, April 12

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

Sunland Park Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Constitution Drive and Mesa Hills Drive.

Crews will be demolishing medians on Sunland Park Drive to prepare the road for coming reconfiguration of lanes.

All closures are subject to change.

All closure times are approximate.

Exit and entrance ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I-10 closure.