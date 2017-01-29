I-10 Closures This Week

Mesa @ I-10

Continuous for 6 weeks

The following closures started on Jan.18 and will continue until 4 p.m. onFriday, Feb. 24

· The right turn-only lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard (traveling in the direction toward Remcon).

· The right through lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will also close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard (traveling in the direction toward Remcon); however, when possible, crews will open the through lane during rush hours and at night.

Note: Two lanes will remain open on N. Mesa St. (SH 20) and business access will be open at all times. [Map 2]

Paisano @ Sunland

Continuous for 2 weeks

The following closure started on Jan.18 and will continue until 4 p.m. onWednesday, Feb. 1

· Paisano Drive (US 85) Eastbound will close between Sunland Park Drive and Crockett Street.

Business access: Access nearby businesses from Sunland Park Dr., Constitution Dr. and Crockett St. [Map 3]

Resler @ I-10

NEW – Overnight

Monday, Jan. 30 through Thursday, Feb. 2

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The Resler Flyover Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close. [No Map]

Sunland Exit

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· The two-lane Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, Westbound) will reduce to one lane. [No Map]

I-10 @ Resler

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 2

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will completely close at the Resler Exit Ramp (Exit 12).

· The left lane on I-10 Eastbound will close between the North Mesa Entrance Ramp and just past the Resler Flyover Ramp.

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Resler Drive (Exit 12) and take North Mesa Street (SH 20) westward to I-10 where they can re-enter I-10 West. [Map 1]

I-10 @ Mesa

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 29 and Monday, Jan. 30

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will completely close at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

· The left lane on I-10 Westbound will close between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass.

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive, and will be able to re-enter I-10 from Sunland Park Drive. NOTE: Keep to the detour route. Doniphan Drive does not provide access to I-10 nor to US 85 after Sunland Park Drive. [Map 2]

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 in both directions will reduce to one lane at the North Mesa intersection overpass between Thorn Avenue and approximately 100 feet east of North Mesa Street (SH 20). [No Map]

I-10 @ Executive

NEW – Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 2

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will reduce to one lane from the Sunland Park Overpass to the Asarco Bridge

· The Executive Center Boulevard Exit Ramp (eastbound) will close.

· The Executive Center Boulevard Entrance Ramp (eastbound) will close.

· I-10 Westbound will reduce to two lanes between the Asarco Bridge and the Executive Center Overpass.

· The Executive Center Boulevard Exit Ramp (westbound) will close. [Map 3]

Closure start times and end times are approximate.

All closures are subject to change.