Inmate art to be on display in exhibit opening

Silver City, NM – Art created by inmates in the Grant County Detention Center will be on display on the Western New Mexico University campus beginning with an exhibit opening on Thursday, February 16.

The exhibit is titled “Art From Within” and is meant to showcase the talents of the incarcerated.

“Inmates are seen as numbers or cases, and this exhibit is designed to remind everyone that we all have value and a point of view, no matter what mistakes we’ve made in our life,” said Abe Villarreal, WNMU Director of Communications.

WNMU partnered with the local Inmate Support Program that works to support inmates after their release through several organizations such as the Adult Education Services programs at WNMU.

The exhibited pieces will be on sale at designated donation amounts. All proceeds will be used to support inmates.

“I think that those who get to experience the art will be overwhelmed by the thoughtful expression and talent that these individuals are displaying through their works,” said Villarreal.

More than 30 pieces will be on display in several mediums including pencil, collages and some pieces created on handkerchiefs.

The exhibit opening begins at 6:00 p.m. in the Miller Library on Thursday, February 16 and will feature guest speakers, live music, food and drink. The art will be on display through March 10.

For more information, contact 575-538-6336.

