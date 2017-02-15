Inventives Lead To New High Tech Jobs In Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM - Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced that SolAero Technologies, a homegrown company, is moving manufacturing operations from California to Albuquerque, creating 100 new high-tech manufacturing jobs. This expansion will support One Web Satellites - a joint venture between the world's second-largest space company, Airbus Defence and Space, and One Web - to bring satellite internet to every corner of the globe. The company cited the Governor's economic reforms as a top reason for choosing New Mexico for their expansion.

"This is great news for New Mexico and another example of what's possible when businesses know they're welcome in New Mexico," said Governor Susana Martinez. "New Mexico has become the place to do business because of our bold reforms and business friendly attitude over the last six years, and we have to continue building on that success."

In the first phase of their project, SolAero will invest $10 million to overhaul 40,000 feet of their existing Albuquerque facility to create a vertically integrated solar panel manufacturing facility, creating 100 new high-tech manufacturing jobs.

"Thanks to the business-minded reforms under Governor Martinez, we're able to expand and create new jobs right here in New Mexico," said Dr. Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero. "Without powerful incentives like LEDA and JTIP, and a multitude of strong tax incentives, an expansion of this scale would not be possible."

The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded SolAero with $182,090, through the Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP), to support employee training for the expansion. In February alone, JTIP has helped create nearly 400 jobs.

SolAero was the first tenant of the Sandia Science & Technology Transfer as Emcore Photovoltaics, in 1997. A successful technology transfer startup from Sandia National Labs, Emcore later became SolAero Technologies through an acquisition. SolAero is now moving manufacturing operations in California to their headquarters in Albuquerque.

"By once again utilizing the City's LEDA funds to support a local company, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting businesses to start, grow and flourish in Albuquerque," said Mayor Richard J. Berry. "What started as a small start-up executing on Sandia National Labs technology is now supplying all of the hi-efficiency satellite solar panels for a pioneering internet solution that aims to open up data and access to people in cities to rural countryside including New Mexico's Native American lands. This is a great home-grown success story that we can all be proud of."

In June, 2016, SolAero was selected by OneWeb Satellites (OneWeb) to supply solar panels for the OneWeb constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. OneWeb plans to create a global gateway by deploying a constellation of LEO satellites that will bring affordable Internet access to the world. SolAero's proven space flight heritage, production capability and technology made it the clear choice to provide power in support of OneWeb's mission.

"Twenty years ago, this company was started by a team of two and is now one of the largest manufacturers of satellite solar panels in the world," said Sherman McCorkle, Chairman and CEO of Sandia Science and Technology Park. "This highlights the power of New Mexico's innovators and the success that can be achieved when we work together to give companies the tools they need to succeed."

SolAero Technologies Corp. is one of theworld's leading manufacturers of highly efficient, radiation hard solar cells, Coverglass Interconnected Cells (CICs), and solar panels for space power applications. Since 2001, SolAero products have powered 170 successful space missions with zero on-orbit failures. The company's proven manufacturing capability, technology leadership and reliability make SolAero the supplier of choice for demanding space programs.