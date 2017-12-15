IRS Sealed Bid Auction Will Offer Las Cruces-Area New Mexico Liquor License

PHOENIX - - The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public sale for a dispenser liquor license, within Dona Ana County, New Mexico under sealed bid. The sealed bid will be opened at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 28, at the IRS Office, 4041 N. Central Ave., in Phoenix, Ariz.

MINIMUM BID: The minimum bid for this item will begin at $240,000.

All bids must be submitted on Form 2222, Sealed Bid for Purchase of Seized Property. Contact the office indicated below for Forms 2222 and information about the property. Submit bids to the person named below before the time bids will be opened.

Bids must be accompanied by the full amount of the bid if it totals $200 or less. If the total bid is more than $200, submit 20 percent of the amount bid or $200, whichever is greater. On acceptance of the highest bid, the balance due, if any, will be required in full.

Address for information about the sale:

Darlene Jones, PALS

IRS, 4041 N Central Ave, MS 5021,

Phoenix, AZ 85012

E-mail: Darlene.Jones2@irs.gov or www.irsauctions.gov

Address for Submission of Bids:

Internal Revenue Service

Attn: Darlene Jones, PALS

4041 N Central MS5021

Phoenix AZ 85012

All payments must be by cash, a certified, cashier’s, or treasurer’s check drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States or under the laws of any State, Territory, or possession of the United States, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order. Make check or money order payable to the United States Treasury. Personal checks and credit cards will not be accepted.

Items to be auctioned, terms and conditions of sale and more information is available on the Property Appraisal & Liquidations Specialist website at www.irsauctions.gov.

