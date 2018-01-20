“Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” Presentation Offered in Las Cruces

Families facing Alzheimer’s disease will have access to a free class in Las Cruces, NM offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter. Here is the information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association:

“Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” is a FREE presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter and will be held on Wednesday, February 7th, from 10:30am-11:30am. The event will be hosted by Home Instead Senior Care located on 880 S. Telshor Blvd. #200. Las Cruces, NM 88011. The class is free and open to all citizens of Las Cruces and surrounding communities.

To register or for more information please call 1-800-272-3900 or email kmgandara@alz.org.

Titled, “Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” the presentation will help participants differentiate between normal age-related forgetfulness and Alzheimer’s disease indicators. This FREE class is recommended for anyone who is interested in learning more about the early detection of Alzheimer’s and related dementias; and how to care for loved ones who may be experiencing these symptoms.

Class size is limited and they do fill up quickly. Call now to register.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is growing – and growing fast. Today, 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including an estimated 200,000 under the age of 65. It is the 6th leading cause of death in the US, and nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s disease – 3.3 million – are women. Nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year has Alzheimer’s or another dementia*.

Every 66 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s dementia. By 2050, someone in the United States will develop Alzheimer’s dementia every 33 seconds. By that same year, as many as 16 million will have the disease.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $259 billion in 2017, increasing to $1.1 trillion by mid-century.

Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll – not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In our own state, 38,000 New Mexicans are suffering from Alzheimer’s. They are cared for by 106,000 unpaid caregivers, many of whom are members of their own families.

Cognitive Decline is a strong indicator of future dementia, and according to figures released by the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, it is a growing burden in New Mexico. As of 2016, 12.5 percent (or 1 in every 8) New Mexicans 45 and older report confusion or memory loss happening more often or getting worse (“subjective cognitive decline”); 33% of those with memory problems live alone, and for those with worsening memory problems, 58.2 percent say it has created “functional difficulties”. Nearly 54% of those with memory problems have not spoken to their doctor or healthcare professional about it.

If you need help, call us. Our 24/7 Helpline anytime is available any time, day or night for support or information: 1 (800) 272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter offers many free services and resources to caregivers and families facing the disease: support groups, care consultations, respite, educational presentations, safety programs, information and referral and more.

We have five branch offices in the state: Albuquerque (Main Office), Santa Fe (Northeastern New Mexico), Farmington (Northwestern New Mexico), Roswell (Southeastern New Mexico) and Las Cruces (Southwestern New Mexico). All offices may be contacted by calling 1 (800) 272-3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit www.alz.org or call 1 (800) 272-3900.