KRWG's Leora Zeitlin Honored By The New Mexico Press Women

KRWG Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin has been recognized by the New Mexico Press Women with two awards for 2017:

1st Prize for Radio & Television Interviews: "Adrienne Danrich brings her many vocal talents to St. Paul’s”

http://krwg.org/post/adrienne-danrich-brings-her-many-vocal-talents-st-paul-s

3rd Prize for Radio & Television interviews: "Global Vigilance: Music inspired by the US Air Force to be performed by MVCB”

http://krwg.org/post/global-vigilance-music-inspired-us-air-force-be-performed-mvcb

Join Leora for Intermezzo on Thursdays and Fridays from 2pm to 4pm.