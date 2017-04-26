A Las Cruces 4/20 Festival, but legal weed? Not just yet

Proposals to legalize recreational marijuana came before the New Mexico legislature this year. Once again the measures failed. But that didn’t stop New Mexicans from marking 420, the international day to celebrate and advocate for the cannabis culture.

Vendors laid out their pipes and marijuana paraphernalia for sale as jam music rang out over the first annual 4/20 festival in Las Cruces at Young Park.

420 is internationally recognized as the day to celebrate cannabis culture and reflect on the progress that has been made in changing attitudes about marijuana and in some states ending prohibition. So far Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Washington DC have passed laws to legalize recreational marijuana.

“New Mexico needs to wake up and smell the pot!”

Organizer Melissa Thompson said, for states in the midst of the legalization debate like New Mexico- 4/20 is more about advocacy and education than celebration. Thompson said that was the biggest motivation behind the Las Cruces event.

“That is the push absolutely until we can really get to that point we really need to drive that course with education and educate the community what it is like when it come ‘recreationalize’ what we can do different than Colorado.” Thompson said.

Medical marijuana dispensaries, alternative health care specialists and a physician evaluating people for medical marijuana were all at the festival. As were advocates for recreational marijuana and hemp farming. Even the Dona Ana County Clerk’s office was there registering people to vote. The only thing that seemed to be missing was cannabis. In a statement the Las Cruces Police Department warned of patrols at the event….and said possession of marijuana would not be tolerated.

Las Crucen Ray Miles says it’s a shame patrons had to leave their marijuana at home- he said events like this highlight the economic benefits of legalization possibly ending prohibition in New Mexico.

”It makes a good statement for it.” Miles said “You look around here there is not a lot of people running around, no one is lighting up. There is not people running around causing mischief- knocking things over- it is all cool calm and relaxed and that is basically what happens when you get a bunch of stoners together.”

There are approximately 20,000 New Mexico medical marijuana patients according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Dispensary Ultra Health said those patients spent 800 thousand dollars on medical cannabis on April 20th alone. But Miles said there is a lot more marijuana bought and smoked everyday- that goes unmeasured and untaxed in New Mexico. Miles said he smokes about $130 worth marijuana a month recreationally and to deal with anxiety. Because anxiety is not a condition New Mexico allows to be treated with marijuana- he has to buy it on the black market. And New Mexico never sees the tax revenue.

“I hope that finally they de criminalize it and as long as you are 18 you can buy it.” Miles said “Eventually people will just open their minds more and see the potential for not only revenue, but also for a happy people.”



But states that legalized recreational marijuana are not happy about a new threat. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions- has voiced opposition to marijuana legalization reminding people it’s against federal law. And many worry that it could signal new federal enforcement actions.



“Everybody that criticizes it, they haven’t needed it” Debbie Kemp said. “You have to try it before you can put it down.”

Debbie Kemp came all the way from Roswell- to celebrate 420 with her daughters at the Las Cruces festival. She said marijuana changed the way she treats her chronic pain and that’s changed her life.

“I was on about 13 to 14 medications. I am down to three” Kemp said “When I was on medications – I just slept all the time – I didn’t do anything- I didn’t move I was tired “

Kemp said she was ashamed to use marijuana in the beginning- but says without it she wouldn’t be able to run her business or get out of bed. She is worried about being able to access her medicine under the new administration but notes that popular support is in favor of legalization.

According to a 2016 Albuquerque Journal poll Sixty-one percent of likely voters said they would support a proposal to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Festival organizers Melissa and Ken Thompson said they hope to put on cannabis festivals where people can smoke marijuana in the not to distant future.

