Las Cruces-Area May Hear Sonic Booms During F-16 Training

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - The 54th Fighter Group at Holloman will be

conducting routine F-16 night flying operations from January 9 through

February 10.

Residents in the local and surrounding areas can expect aircraft noise in

the evening and early morning hours with aircraft landing as late as 12:30

a.m. The biggest impact to the local community will be noise generated when

the aircraft take off. Residents in the operating areas north and east of

Holloman could experience some sonic booms as part of the training.

"The purpose of night flying is to familiarize students with the night

environment while executing F-16 missions using night vision goggles," said

Maj. Eric Ringelstetter, 54th Fighter Group instructor pilot. "During night

operations, students will be executing tactical intercepts and

surface-attack tactics."

While not anticipated, the night operations could continue later into

February.

"We will make every effort to keep the community up to date on any changes

to the training times and dates in order to continue the outstanding rapport

with our neighbors surrounding the base," said Capt. Bryant Davis, 49th Wing

Public Affairs Officer.

Any questions regarding the training should be directed to the 49th Wing

Public Affairs Office at 575-572-5406 or 575-572-7383 during regular

business hours, or 575-572-7575 after hours. For more information about

Holloman and its personnel, please visit the Holloman website at

www.holloman.af.mil; or visit the Holloman Facebook page.