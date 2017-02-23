Las Cruces Broadcast Team Is Runner-Up In State Competition

LAS CRUCES---Taking home some of the top honors at a statewide student journalism competition, the Centennial High School (CHS) broadcast news team placed second overall and earned six individual awards at the New Mexico Activities Association/New Mexico Scholastic Press Association State Competition, Saturday, Jan. 28 at Manzano High School in Albuquerque, NM.

“This team of talented students and educators has helped set the standard for high school broadcast programs in New Mexico,” said LCPS Superintendent Dr. Greg Ewing. “For a program that is still relatively young, that is quite an accomplishment.”

The CHS team was one of more 15 teams that participated in the competition, which was divided into four categories: High School Newspaper, High School Yearbook, Literary Magazine and Broadcast. Although the CHS team only competed in the broadcast category, the team’s six individual awards within that category nearly led the team to a first-place win in the overall competition.

“The team did very well. Their dedication and consistent practice had a big impact on their performance,” said CHS Media Teacher Melissa Prentice. “Next year we plan on bringing the yearbook and publication students with us so we can compete in more categories and hopefully have a better chance of winning the first-place trophy.”

Within the broadcast category, Cameron Castillo won first-place in the Anchor Presentation category, Catherine Stringam won first place in the Feature Story category, Caitlin O’Brien and Julia De la O won first-place in the News Story category, Kaleigh Trujillo won first-place in the Sports Story category, Max Sanchez and Noah Fisher won second-place in the News Story category and Xavier Estrada won second-place in the Sports Story category.