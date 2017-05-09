Las Cruces City Councilor To Hold "Great Conversation" On City's Future

City Councillor Greg Smith, District 2, invites residents of his district to participate in the second of a series of The Great Conversation about helping shape the future of Las Cruces. The Great Conversation facilitates safe, respectful and informed community dialogue, recognizing diverse perspectives and encouraging collaborative action.

Participants of the first meeting discussed what they thought the priorities should be for Las Cruces and District 2, their role in shaping the community, and amenities the community should have.

Questions for the second The Great Conversation include:

· Where do we focus our next steps?

· Why do we need to focus on these steps?

· Can we achieve consensus as a community?

This second gathering is part of a series planned during 2017 to discuss community improvements with residents.

The Great Conversation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the auditorium of the Frank O’Brien Papen Center, 304 Bell Ave., Mesilla Park.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 575/541-2192 or by email at jrickman@las-cruces.org by Wednesday, May 17.