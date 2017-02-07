Las Cruces, Gadsden, And Hatch School Elections Tuesday

Voters will elect new school board members on Tuesday in the Las Cruces, Gadsden, and Hatch districts.

The Las Cruces and Gadsden elections are restricted to certain districts, while all voters in Hatch will elect two school board members for at-large positions and will also decide on a bond question.

The polls are open until 7 tonight.

Voters in Las Cruces may cast their ballots at the Dona Ana County Government Center on Motel Boulevard or at any one of a number of voting convenience centers.

Click here for information on specific polling locations in Las Cruces, Gadsden and Hatch.

LAS CRUCES PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

CANDIDATE FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT 1 - RAY (RAY J) JARAMILLO (UNOPPOSED)

CANDIDATES FOR DIST 2 - ALLISON K SMITH, TERRIE DALLMAN,

AND RONALD JAMES FITZHERBERT

CANDIDATES FOR DIST 3 - MARIA A FLORES, WANDA R BOWMAN, AND GERALD MICHAEL MILLER

GADSDEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

CANDIDATES FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 - ROBERT A. SAAVEDRA AND JENNIFER M VIRAMONTES

CANDIDATES FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 - LAURA SALAZAR FLORES AND RICKY LITTLE



HATCH VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

CANDIDATE FOR SCHOOL POSITION 1 - ELVA J GARAY

CANDIDATE FOR SCHOOL POSITION 4 - CHRISTOPHER A MONTEZ

HATCH GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BOND QUESTION

Shall the Board of Education of the Hatch Valley Public School District No. 11, County of Doña Ana, State of New Mexico, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the District, in one series or more, in the aggregate principal amount not exceeding $2,500,000, for the purpose of: erecting, remodeling, making additions to and furnishing school buildings; purchasing or improving school grounds; purchasing computer software and hardware for student use in public schools; providing matching funds for capital outlay projects funded pursuant to the Public School Capital Outlay Act; or any combination of these purposes, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes and to be issued and sold at such time or times upon such terms and conditions as the Board may determine?