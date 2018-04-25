Las Cruces High Student Chosen For Major Honor

Las Cruces High School has a unique distinction. For the last two years, its broadcasting program has included students chosen for a prestigious public media fellowship.

It’s an amazing honor. Just 20 students in the nation are chosen for an all-expenses paid week in Washington D.C. as part of the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs.

And for the last two years, Las Cruces High School students have made the cut.

This year, Xavier Dominguez is going. He’s excited about the opportunity and credits his work with professional journalists who volunteer to mentor students in the Las Cruces High Bulldawg Broadcast program.

“What they have taught me is something that will be with me for the rest of my life and what I want to do for my future. I would have never been able to get myself out there without getting a story produced on KRWG” Dominguez said.

I’ve been honored to work with Xavier and other students in the program. Last year, Xavier and his classmates had another mentor…former KRWG reporter Simon Thompson. Simon is back in his home country of Australia, but his impact with these students and others will last a lifetime.

“It’s just inspiring to see someone from out of the U.S. coming and teaching other people what they’ve learned and the progress of what they’ve been through. And it was unique working with Simon and the many things he’s learned throughout his life and seeing how he’s come about from Australia and now here in the United States working with us” Dominguez said.

Something else unique…Xavier and other students in the Bulldawg Broadcast program have produced stories that have aired on KRWG and KPBS in San Diego. Another rare experience for students at the high school level.