Las Cruces Man Sentenced To Ten Years For Federal Drug And Firearms Conviction

ALBUQUERQUE – Guillermo Ortega, 44, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court to 120 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for his conviction on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Guillermo Ortega and co-defendants Salvador Ortega, 36, and Steven Roman, 29, both of Las Cruces, were charged with methamphetamine trafficking offenses in a four-count indictment filed on June 18, 2014. The indictment charged Salvador Ortega and Guillermo Ortega with distributing methamphetamine on April 2, 2014; Guillermo Ortega and Roman with distributing methamphetamine on April 2, 2014; and Guillermo Ortega with distributing methamphetamine on April 2, 2014. It also charged Guillermo Ortega with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on April 14, 2014. According to the indictment, the three men committed these crimes in Doña Ana County, N.M.

Guillermo Ortega pled guilty on Sept. 3, 2015, and admitted that on April 2, 2014, he and his co-defendants distributed 95 grams of methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement. Guillermo further admitted that on April 14, 2014, he was prohibited from being in possession of firearms or ammunition because of his status as a convicted felon.

On Jan. 21, 2016, Salvador Ortega entered a guilty plea to Count 1 of the indictment without the benefit of a plea agreement. Salvador Ortega was sentenced on Dec. 1, 2016, to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Roman pled guilty to Count 2 of the indictment on Sept. 23, 2015, and admitted distributing 57 grams of methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement on April 2, 2014. Roman admitted that, after being contacted by an individual who wanted to purchase methamphetamine, he contacted Guillermo Ortega and arranged the deal. Roman was sentenced on May 9, 2016, to 77 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Las Cruces office of the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Y. Armijo of the U.S. Attorney’s Las Cruces Branch Office prosecuted the case.

