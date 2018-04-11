Las Cruces Man Suspected of Stabbing Cousin Charged with Attempted Murder

A Las Cruces man suspected of stabbing his cousin on March 14 has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Michael H. Herrera, 21, of the 2300 block of Dr. King Way, is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 14, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing that occurred on the 2300 block of Dr. King Way. The victim of the stabbing was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to his upper chest and a cut to the palm of his hand. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators learned that the 46-year-old victim exited his grandmother’s home and was walking to his pickup when he noticed Herrera, his cousin, sitting in a red car occupied by other men. The victim indicated to investigators that Herrera yelled at him, threatening to cause harm. Investigators believe Herrera then stepped out of the red car, approached his cousin and swung a sharp object at him.

The victim realized he had been stabbed and stumbled into his grandmother’s home seeking help.

Investigators believe Herrera got back into the red car which fled the area before police arrived on scene.

Herrera was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, April 10, at his residence. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

