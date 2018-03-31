Las Cruces Man Suspected of Stealing Pickup Keys during Incident at Gas Station

Police arrested a man suspected of stealing they keys to a Chevy pickup from a patron at a south Valley Drive gas station on Thursday.

James B. Wright, 51, of the 2500 block of El Camino Real, is charged with a third-degree felony count of robbery.

Investigators learned that the 41-year-old owner of a Chevrolet pickup was at the Chevron gas station, at 2645 S. Valley Dr., on Thursday when Wright pulled in and parked next to him. Witnesses told detectives that Wright began yelling at the 41-year-old man, repeatedly demanding that he give him keys to the Chevy pickup.

The 41-year-old man refused to give Wright the keys. Investigators learned that Wright then removed his pants belt and struck the man with the buckle of the belt. Witnesses indicated that the victim fell to the ground and Wright struck him several times with a closed fist.

It’s believed that Wright then reached into the man’s pocket, grabbed keys to the pickup and then drove away in his own car. A witness to the incident called 911 and provided the license plate number to Wright’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and Wright at his residence shortly before 2 p.m. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was not seriously injured.

Wright was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police