Las Cruces Police Hope to ID Fraud Suspects

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify two young men suspected of cashing a fraudulent check.

Las Cruces Police learned that an 81-year-old woman’s check was stolen from the mail sometime in June, altered from $100 to $402, and then cashed by two young men at a local Family Dollar store.

Surveillance video from the Family Dollar store, at 1690 S. Solano Dr., shows the young men as they entered and left the store at about noon onJune 16.

Anyone who can help identify the young men is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Crime Stoppers number is operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police