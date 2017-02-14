Las Cruces Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Subway

Police are investigating the armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at a Subway restaurant in Las Cruces.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that at about7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, two men entered the Subway restaurant at 555 Utah Ave. One of the men was armed with a knife. The men ordered the store employee to hand over cash from the store’s register before making their escape.

The woman was not physically injured during the incident. Descriptions of the suspects are not available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police