Las Cruces Revises Graduation Schedules, Move Saves Over $10,000

LAS CRUCES---In order to save more than $10,000 in school district expenses, the schedule for the high school graduation ceremonies for six Las Cruces high schools has been revised. The revision was approved by the School Board in December, 2016. LCPS officials said the revised schedule will place three ceremonies on the same day at the Pan American Center at NMSU, instead of using the university arena on individual, separate days. Jo Galvan, chief communications officer, said that change will save $10,400 in fees assessed by New Mexico State University for use of the Pan American Center.

The new schedule is as follows:

Arrowhead Park Early College High School - Friday, May 19, 2017, 6:00 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center;

Las Cruces High School - Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 a.m., Pan American Center;

Centennial High School - Saturday, May 20, 2017, 1:30 p.m., Pan American Center;

Rio Grande Preparatory Institute - Saturday, May 20, 2017, 6:00 p.m., Pan American Center;

Oñate High School - Monday, May 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m., Pan American Center; and

Mayfield High School - Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 6:00 p.m., Pan American Center.

Galvan said the only high school that does not hold its ceremony at the Pan American Center is Arrowhead Park Early College High School. It holds its ceremony at the Las Cruces Convention Center on University Avenue. However, Galvan said approximately $7,900 in rental fees must be paid to use the convention building, which is also an increase from the previous year.

"There are considerable expenses to hold graduation ceremonies that attract thousands of family members," Galvan said. "Beyond the use of the facilities, there is security, clean-up, equipment rentals and, of course, the cost of the diplomas. The district is continuing to face a budget shortfall due to state budget cuts so when there is a way to save tens of thousands of dollars, it's financially responsible to do that."

Altogether, the six May 2017 ceremonies will cost approximately $96,928 compared to an estimated cost of $107,353 had the graduation schedule not been changed.

The district asks families to “spread the word about the schedule change” so that travel to Las Cruces on the correct day will be possible, Galvan said. “Hundreds of people come from out-of-town every time a graduation is held.”